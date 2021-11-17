Junior running back leading Reynolds on postseason run

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Last Friday, Reynolds claimed the District 10 title for the second straight season.

Junior running back Jalen Wagner has played a huge role in the Raiders’ success this year. In Reynolds’ three playoffs wins, he’s rushed for 663 yards and eight touchdowns.

“He’s the type of running back that when he finds a seam, he’s just going to go,” said Reynolds head coach Josh Mull. “He’s fast, he’s quick, he’s agile. He’s got great vision.”

My line and my coaches just put me in the right spot, give me the ball in the right spot,” Wagner added. “They give me all the stuff I need to get in the end zone.”

Wagner has racked up 1,881 rushing yards and 26 scores on the season. He’s only about 300 yards away from breaking the program’s record for most rushing yards in a season.

“That would be insane,” Wagner added. “I would be a school legend pretty much. It would be awesome.”

The Raiders will face Northern Bedford on Friday in the first round of the PIAA state tournament.