Junior Johnson, NASCAR legend, dead at 88

NASCAR hall of Fame driver Junior Johnson talks to the crowd about racing and running moonshine during the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction weekend festivities, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2012, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Johnson was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010

(WGHP) – Junior Johnson, a moonshiner turned NASCAR legend, has died at the age of 88, according to NASCAR’s official website.

Johnson had been in declining health and entered hospice care earlier this week.

A winner of 50 races in NASCAR’s top division in the 1950s and 60s, Johnson was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

“His all-out style — honed from years of hauling illegal liquor at breakneck speeds through the North Carolina foothills — took a toll on his competitors and his own equipment, earning him a reputation as the hardest of the hard-chargers,” is how NASCAR.com described the racing legend.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France released the following statement, according to NASCAR.com: