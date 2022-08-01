BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Following weeks of careful consideration, Judge Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a total of six games this season.



Both sides can now appeal Robinson’s decision, but the NFL Player’s Association said in a joint statement on Sunday night that there will be no appeal from Watson’s side.

If the NFL decides to appeal, the case is turned over to Commissioner Roger Goodell who will subsequently determine the punishment which would be final.

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. He has since settled 23 of those 24 civil lawsuits, including three early Monday morning.

In addition, Watson faces no criminal charges.

In March, Cleveland gave up three first-round draft picks in a trade with Houston to acquire Watson. The Browns then signed him to a five-year deal worth $230 million, which was the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Watson is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback that posted a career record of 28-25 in Houston. During his four seasons with the Texans, he threw for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns.

The Browns will kickoff the preseason on Friday Aug. 12 on the road in Jacksonville. Watson is eligible to practice and play in preseason games despite the suspension.