PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a grand slam for his major league-leading 30th home run and the New York Yankees routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-0 to split their two-game interleague series.



Luis Severino pitched six dominant innings and Aaron Hicks also had a grand slam as New York scored 11 runs in the eighth and ninth to turn this one into a laugher.



Judge became the first Yankees player to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star break twice in his career when he connected off reliever Manny Banuelos in the eighth for his third career slam.



Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka also homered as New York pounded out a season-high 22 hits.