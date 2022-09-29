AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Austintown Fitch volleyball secured another conference title, senior Jocelyn Jourdan became the school record holder and first Falcon in program history to reach 1,000 career kills.

In set four, with Fitch leading 2-1, Jourdan absolutley slammed home for the record-setting 1,000th kill.

There was a brief break in play, as Jourdan was honored with baloons, signs and much more for the feat.

And after coming from behind in the fourth set, Jourdan ended it in the best way she knows how, by hammering down the game winner.

Fitch takes this one 3-1 and secures the All-American Conference championship.