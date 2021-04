Logan Jones pitched a complete game and also finished with three hits for the Eagles

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City sophomore pitcher Logan Jones struck out six and allowed only one run in her complete game 6-1 win over Corry at home Thursday afternoon.

Jones also went 3 for 3.

With the win, Grove City improves to 5-4 overall and 5-3 in Region 4.

On Saturday, the Eagles will travel to Slippery Rock at noon.