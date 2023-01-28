YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Chaney was able to cool down a hot South Range squad Saturday night as the Cowboys grabbed a 61-52 win at home.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Chaney sophomore Matt Jones would throw down a monster dunk in the first quarter that was part of a 6-0 start for the Cowboys.

Jones would lead the way for Chaney with 17 points while Michigan football commit Jason Hewlett had 15 and Josiah Gonzalez added 10.

For South Range, Luke Rohan had a game-high 21 while Landon Moore had 14.

With the win, Chaney improves to 9-6 while South Range falls to 9-8, ending a two-game winning streak.