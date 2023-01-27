BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Isaiah Jones closed out his night with 29 points and 18 rebounds in Brookfield’s 77-58 win over Crestview.

Matteo Fortuna and Donovan Pawlowski added 19 and 18 points, respectively. Pawlowski also led the team with 6 assists and 5 steals.

On Tuesday, LaBrae will make the trek to 12-5 Brookfield.

The Rebels were paced by both Wyatt Miller and James Best, who scored 15 points apiece. Kirkland Miller also tallied 14 for Crestview.

Newton Falls will play host to Crestview (9-8) on Wednesday.