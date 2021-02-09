Jones’ double-double leads Brookfield by Campbell Memorial

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a close win over Campbell Memorial in mid-January (45-43), Brookfield is victorious once again tonight against the Red Devils – 58-50.

The Warriors (8-8, 2-8) had lost seven of their nine previous contests before their current two-game win streak.

Isaiah Jones led the Warriors with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Haden Gibson also scored 13 points and seven assists.

Brookfield will play host to Crestview on Friday.

The Red Devils began the season with 15 consecutive losses. Since then, Memorial has won two of their last five outings as they sit at 2-18 overall and 1-9 in the MVAC Grey Tier.

Skevos Kouros led Memorial with 16 points.

Campbell Memorial now has back-to-back games against Champion to finish the regular season slate.

2021 Post-Season

Division III – Northeast 1 District

Cardinal at Campbell Memorial, Feb. 23

Winner plays #1 Springfield in Sectional Championship on Feb. 26

Division IV – Northeast 1 District

Lordstown at Brookfield, Feb. 23

Winner plays #6 Lowellville in Sectional Championship on Feb. 26