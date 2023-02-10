GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 61-42 Brookfield win over Garfield, the Warriors secured a share of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Grey Tier title.

Brookfield finishes 11-3 in conference to finish tied with Labrae and Campbell Memorial atop the MVAC.

Isaiah Jones put up a monster game with a game-high 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, while Matteo Fortuna added 14 points for Brookfield.

For Garfield, Jackson Summer led the G-Men with a team-high 13 points. Garfield drops to 6-16 on the season.

Brookfield improves to 16-5 on the season and gets a share of the conference title for the first time in 30 years.