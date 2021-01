CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Isaiah Jones scored 20 of his game-high 30 points in the second half as Brookfield tops Maplewood, 68-51.

Haden Gibson and Donovan Pawlowski scored 12 and 10 points respectively for the Warriors.

Brookfield will visit league-rival Memorial Red Devils on Tuesday.

Bryson Himes led Maplewood with 11 while Logan Burgraff had 10 points.

On Monday, the Rockets are scheduled to visit Fairport Harding.