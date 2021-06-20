Jon Rahm becomes first Spaniard to win U.S. Open

Jon Rahm of Spain, hits a shot on the 18th fairway during a practice round at the The Players Championship golf tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SAN DIEGO, California (WKBN) – Spaniard Jon Rahm captured his first major win on Sunday, completing a comeback to win the 121st U.S. Open at six-under.

Rahm came into the final round at two-under, three shots back of the leaders but shot a final round 67 to rally for the win.

After seven straight pars on his back-nine, Rahm birdied 17 and 18 to move to six-under and take a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen who was at five-under.

Down a shot, Oosthuizen’s tee shot went out-of-bounds on 17 and was unable to scramble for par, settling for bogey and moving two-shots back.

Oosthuizen needed to hole out on the Par 5 18th but his chip shot was long of the hole.

He would birdie and finish 5-under for the tournament.

Rahm led The Memorial two weeks ago before having to withdrawal after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak missed the cut earlier in the week.