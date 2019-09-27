Johnson’s hat trick leads South Range to shutout win over Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range blanked Hubbard 4-0 in boys’ high school soccer action Thursday night.



Canaan Johnson finished with the hat trick for the Raiders, with his first coming off a penalty kick. He likewise tallied an assist.

Luke McConnell also added a goal in the victory for South Range.

Raiders’ Goalkeeper Matt Lucas finished with three saves.

Hubbard’s John Reinard finished with seven saves in the loss for the Eagles.

With the win, South Range improves to 11-1 overall on the season.







