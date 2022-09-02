SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson Johnson had four touchdown passes to four different receivers, and also added a rushing touchdown, in a 38-6 Salem victory over East Liverpool Friday night.
Caden Swiger, Donnie Oesch, Dillon Monroy and Marcus Phillips each had receiving touchdowns for the Quakers in the game to go along with Johnson’s 48-yard touchdown run.
Gavin Wright’s TD pass to Julius Jones was the lone score for the Potters in the game.
Salem will host Canton Central Catholic in week four. East Liverpool will host Beaver Local.
