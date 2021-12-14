CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Gus Johnson scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as Girard improved to 4-1 after their 58-49 win over Lakeview.

Thomas Cardiero tallied 18 for the Indians while Ashton Pozega added 6.

Girard will travel to Jefferson on Friday to face the Falcons.

Since opening the season with a win over Champion, Lakeview has lost their last four games to fall to 1-4.

Aidan Popovich (15) and Nate Fox (14) combined for 29 points.

The Bulldogs will look to get back in the win column when they meet South Range on the road on Friday.

2021-22 Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Girard – 2-0 (4-1)

Poland – 2-0 (4-1)

Struthers – 2-0 (2-1)

Jefferson – 1-0 (3-1)

Lakeview – 0-1 (1-4)

Niles – 0-2 (1-4)

Hubbard – 0-2 (0-4)

South Range – 0-2 (0-5)