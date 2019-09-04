Johnson nets four goals; South Range rolls past Hubbard

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range rolled past Hubbard 5-1 in boys’ high school soccer action Tuesday night.
Canaan Johnson piled up four goals and one assist in the win for the Raiders. Camden Thomas also scored a goal in the victory. Mark Naples notched an assist for South Range.
Matt Lucas finished with a pair of saves for the Raiders.
Hubbard’s lone goal was scored by Anthony Trobek off an assist from Alvaro Jordan.
John Reinard tallied eight saves in the loss for the Eagles.
