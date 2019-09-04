Johnson nets four goals; South Range rolls past Hubbard

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Howland held off Salem 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-7) Tuesday night in high school volleyball action.

Mia Pantalone led the way with 22 kills and two blocks. Kathryn Summerfield tallied 37 assists, five aces and 15 points.

Bailee Beasom added 23 digs in the win for the Tigers.

Salem was led by Ellie Exline and Hayden Carner who tallied 13 kills apiece. Carner also added five blocks.

Taylor Troy and Kaylee Freeman finished with 18 assists in the setback. Jenna McClish piled up 26 digs.

Howland improves to 5-0 overall on the season.

Salem drops to 5-2.