HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard had lost three of its previous four games before topping Hubbard, 48-36, Tuesday night on the road. The Indians improve to 10-6 overall and 7-4 in the Northeast 8 Conference.

Girard junior Gus Johnson led the way with 14 points. Bobby Alejars and Thomas Cardiero added nine and eight points, respectively.

The Indians will be matched against Poland on Friday and Niles on Tuesday in a critical two-game stretch at home.

Riley Heckert took game-high honors with 17 points for Hubbard.

The Eagles will visit South Range on Friday.

Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Struthers – 9-1 (11-4)

Jefferson – 9-2 (12-3)

Poland – 9-2 (12-5)

Girard – 7-4 (10-6)

South Range – 4-7 (4-13)

Lakeview – 2-8 (5-12)

Hubbard – 2-9 (2-15)

Niles – 1-10 (3-13)