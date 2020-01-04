LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Joey Kline nets 26: Newton Falls races past Liberty

Sports

Joey Kline led all scorers with 26 points to lead Newton Falls past Liberty 70-48.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls rolled past Liberty 70-48 Friday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Joey Kline led all scorers with 26 points for the Tigers. Josh Honeycutt added 18 points in the win, while Jordan Dowling also reached double-figures with 11 for Newton Falls.

Liberty was led yby Darrion Williams who tallied 14. Micah Dukes added 12, while Jameer Weaver chipped in with 10.

Liberty drops to 3-6 overall on the campaign.

With the win, Newton Falls improves to 7-1 overall on the season. The Tigers will host Niles on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com