Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94

the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 108-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

by: By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) – Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 108-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia lost All-Star center Joel Embiid with a sprained left shoulder in the first quarter. The 76ers were already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons. They never led against the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and fell to 9-21 on the road. Embiid didn’t return after the injury for Philadelphia, which could face a four-game trip without its two best players.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

