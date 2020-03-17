Joe Schobert leaves Cleveland Browns in free agency

Former Browns' Linebacker Joe Schobert has agreed to a free agent deal with the Jaguars.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WKBN) – Former Browns’ Linebacker Joe Schobert has agreed to a free agent deal with the Jaguars.

The 2017 Pro Bowler heads to Jacksonville after agreeing to a reported five-year contract worth $53.75 million. with $22.5 million guaranteed.

Schobert has played four years in the NFL, after being selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2016 draft out of Wisconsin.

He chose to sign with the Jaguars over the Bengals and two other teams.

Last season, Schobert finished with 89 tackles, 2 sacks, with four interceptions.

