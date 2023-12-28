CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns clinched an unlikely playoff berth — just their second since 2002 — despite numerous injuries this season with a 37–20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night.

The Browns (11-5) are assured of a wild-card spot and still have a chance to win the AFC North and maybe the conference’s No. 1 overall seed, something that seemed unfathomable just weeks ago as major injuries piled up.

But things have changed since Flacco arrived.

Cleveland has been charmed.

The 38-year-old quarterback improved to 4-1 as a starter with the Browns, who plucked the Super Bowl 47 MVP off his couch in New Jersey last month to hopefully rescue their season. He’s done that and more.

Flacco threw two TD passes to Jerome Ford in the first half as the Browns built a 20-point lead over the Jets (6-10), who chose not to re-sign the 15-year veteran after he spent three seasons with them — and after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1.

Flacco torched New York for 296 yards in the first half and became the first QB in 34 games to go over 300 yards against the Jets. He’s also the first Cleveland quarterback to pass for more than 300 in four straight.

The Jets were forced to start Trevor Siemian for the second week in a row with Zach Wilson sidelined by a concussion.