Jockeying for Position! Latest OHSAA computer rankings has double-digit Valley teams in playoff position

14 Valley teams would make the postseason if the season ended today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, the OHSAA released the latest playoff computer rankings ahead of Week 9’s action.

If the season ended today, 14 teams from the Valley would reach the postseason.

Below are the rankings released from the OHSAA with local teams in bold.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (8-0) 26.675, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-1) 25.4, 3. Euclid (7-1) 24.4899, 4. Canton McKinley (7-1) 21.0125, 5. Solon (6-2) 20.85, 6. Massillon Jackson (6-2) 17.5625, 7. Medina (5-3) 16.4875, 8. Cleveland Heights (7-1) 16.2125, 9. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-4) 15.9028, 10. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-3) 15.4875, 11. Brunswick (5-3) 14.5375, 12. Strongsville (5-3) 13.6375

Region 2 – 1. Tol. Whitmer (7-1) 22.15, 2. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 20.0125, 3. Springfield (7-1) 19.6375, 4. Dublin Jerome (6-2) 19.3, 5. Springboro (7-1) 16.4875, 6. Perrysburg (6-2) 14.5, 7. Marysville (5-3) 11.5375, 8. Clayton Northmont (4-4) 9.7, 9. Centerville (4-4) 8.875, 10. Findlay (3-5) 8.4625, 11. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-5) 6.7375, 12. Delaware Hayes (3-5) 6.7125

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-0) 30.55, 2. Pickerington Central (7-1) 24.9684, 3. Groveport-Madison (7-1) 18.875, 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (7-1) 17.2, 5. Reynoldsburg (6-2) 16.8625, 6. Pickerington North (4-4) 15.8, 7. Hilliard Davidson (5-3) 14.8125, 8. Westerville Central (6-2) 14.55, 9. Upper Arlington (5-3) 13.786, 10. Hilliard Darby (5-3) 11.6143, 11. New Albany (5-3) 10.475, 12. Gahanna Lincoln (2-6) 6.625

Region 4 – 1. Fairfield (8-0) 28.95, 2. Cin. Elder (7-1) 23.3693, 3. Cin. St. Xavier (6-2) 22.8875, 4. Cin. Colerain (7-1) 18.4875, 5. West Chester Lakota West (6-2) 16.975, 6. Cin. Princeton (5-3) 10.8, 7. Cin. Sycamore (4-4) 10.075, 8. Hamilton (4-4) 8.8375, 9. Cin. Walnut Hills (4-4) 8.2625, 10. Mason (3-5) 7.4875, 11. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-4) 7.15, 12. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-5) 6.5625

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Massillon Washington (8-0) 26.1375, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-1) 21.9457, 3. Mayfield (8-0) 21.75, 4. Massillon Perry (7-1) 20.4, 5. Hudson (5-3) 12.75, 6. Willoughby South (4-4) 12.375, 7. North Canton Hoover (5-3) 12.35, 8. Warren G. Harding (5-3) 11.25, 9. Alliance (5-3) 11.2375, 10. Kent Roosevelt (5-3) 9.6375, 11. Akron Ellet (4-4) 9.0, 12. Uniontown Lake (4-4) 8.5125

Region 6 – 1. Avon (8-0) 19.825, 2. Olmsted Falls (7-1) 17.3625, 3. Avon Lake (7-1) 17.2375, 4. Wadsworth (6-2) 16.7625, 5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (6-2) 15.8625, 6. Maple Hts. (6-2) 15.625, 7. Cle. Benedictine (7-1) 15.5125, 8. Wooster (5-3) 13.0, 9. Amherst Steele (6-2) 11.8875, 10. Barberton (5-3) 11.3125, 11. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-4) 10.9375, 12. Grafton Midview (4-4) 9.1625

Region 7 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (8-0) 24.6989, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-0) 24.0875, 3. Troy (7-1) 16.7, 4. Tol. St. John’s (5-3) 14.6, 5. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (6-2) 14.1375, 6. Westerville South (5-3) 13.4, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-4) 12.275, 8. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (5-3) 12.025, 9. Piqua (4-4) 9.575, 10. Dublin Scioto (4-4) 9.325, 11. Holland Springfield (4-4) 9.1, 12. Lima Senior (3-5) 8.0

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Turpin (8-0) 23.825, 2. Cin. La Salle (7-1) 23.6849, 3. Harrison (7-1) 23.1625, 4. Canal Winchester (7-1) 19.9, 5. Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-0) 19.8875, 6. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (7-1) 19.275, 7. Xenia (7-1) 17.5375, 8. Cin. Anderson (5-3) 15.6875, 9. Oxford Talawanda (6-2) 15.1, 10. Cin. Winton Woods (5-3) 14.875, 11. Morrow Little Miami (6-2) 14.5, 12. Kings Mills Kings (5-3) 12.325

Division III

Region 9 – 1. New Philadelphia (8-0) 22.4554, 2. Streetsboro (8-0) 21.7375, 3. Aurora (8-0) 19.3625, 4. Steubenville (5-2) 18.6847, 5. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-1) 17.75, 6. Chardon (6-2) 17.5125, 7. Ravenna (6-2) 15.9875, 8. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (6-2) 15.7625, 9. Dover (5-3) 15.3651, 10. Alliance Marlington (6-2) 13.7375, 11. Louisville (5-3) 13.1501, 12. Niles McKinley (5-3) 12.15

Region 10 – 1. Norwalk (7-1) 20.5875, 2. Mansfield Senior (7-1) 17.9875, 3. Sandusky (6-2) 17.6, 4. Bay Village Bay (6-2) 15.9875, 5. Medina Buckeye (6-2) 15.3, 6. Tiffin Columbian (7-1) 14.975, 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name (6-2) 14.4875, 8. Caledonia River Valley (6-2) 10.8875, 9. Richfield Revere (4-4) 9.5625, 10. Norton (4-4) 8.625, 11. Cle. Glenville (5-3) 8.225, 12. Lodi Cloverleaf (4-4) 7.275

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-1) 21.9898, 2. Jackson (8-0) 19.7375, 3. Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-0) 19.5, 4. Granville (8-0) 16.1, 5. Bellbrook (6-2) 15.4375, 6. Thornville Sheridan (6-2) 15.2125, 7. Zanesville (6-2) 15.1976, 8. Cols. Centennial (7-1) 13.3375, 9. London (6-1) 13.1746, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-3) 11.875, 11. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-3) 10.4337, 12. Bellefontaine (5-3) 9.6375

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-1) 19.3625, 2. Franklin (7-1) 16.85, 3. Wapakoneta (7-1) 16.525, 4. Trotwood-Madison (7-1) 15.2083, 5. St. Marys Memorial (6-2) 13.5875, 6. Hamilton Badin (5-3) 12.9625, 7. Hamilton Ross (6-2) 11.2875, 8. Cin. Hughes (6-2) 10.9125, 9. Greenville (5-3) 9.7125, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-4) 8.625, 11. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-4) 8.4875, 12. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-4) 8.041

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (8-0) 18.7, 2. Wintersville Indian Creek (7-1) 16.5347, 3. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (6-2) 16.2375, 4. Poland Seminary (6-2) 15.2, 5. Hubbard (6-2) 13.875, 6. Struthers (6-2) 11.4375, 7. Girard (5-3) 9.575, 8. Salem (6-2) 9.5625, 9. Chagrin Falls (5-3) 7.875, 10. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-4) 7.7115, 11. Mogadore Field (3-5) 5.7375, 12. Navarre Fairless (3-5) 5.6

Region 14 – 1. Wauseon (7-1) 16.65, 2. Galion (7-1) 16.2125, 3. LaGrange Keystone (7-1) 15.9, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1) 15.075, 5. Rossford (6-2) 12.45, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (5-3) 11.7125, 7. Clyde (5-3) 11.4375, 8. Bellevue (5-3) 11.3875, 9. Milan Edison (5-3) 10.575, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-3) 10.5375, 11. Rocky River Lutheran West (6-2) 10.2375, 12. Shelby (5-3) 9.5625

Region 15 – 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-1) 19.875, 2. Newark Licking Valley (8-0) 18.7625, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (8-0) 14.2126, 4. Waverly (6-2) 14.0875, 5. New Concord John Glenn (6-2) 13.8375, 6. St. Clairsville (6-2) 12.8914, 7. Heath (7-1) 9.925, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 9.5375, 9. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-2) 8.5, 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-3) 8.3875, 11. Cambridge (5-3) 7.8375, 12. Zanesville Maysville (4-4) 6.8

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 23.0125, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (7-1) 19.05, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 17.15, 4. Waynesville (7-1) 15.9375, 5. Kenton (6-2) 14.9375, 6. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (7-1) 14.025, 7. West Milton Milton-Union (6-2) 13.5625, 8. Bethel-Tate (5-3) 12.975, 9. Germantown Valley View (6-2) 12.4375, 10. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-5) 8.775, 11. Washington C.H. Washington (5-3) 8.5875, 12. Day. Northridge (6-2) 8.0

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (8-0) 20.1926, 2. Garrettsville Garfield (7-1) 15.7847, 3. Bellaire (6-2) 14.6496, 4. Rootstown (6-2) 13.775, 5. Akron Manchester (5-3) 11.2875, 6. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-2) 11.2625, 7. Conneaut (7-1) 10.7875, 8. Warren Champion (7-1) 10.5082, 9. Burton Berkshire (6-2) 9.375, 10. Canfield South Range (5-3) 9.3375, 11. Magnolia Sandy Valley (7-1) 9.3, 12. Mantua Crestwood (6-2) 9.225

Region 18 – 1. Orrville (8-0) 19.025, 2. Oak Harbor (8-0) 19.0125, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (8-0) 16.9125, 4. Marion Pleasant (6-2) 15.8378, 5. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) 13.8125, 6. Elyria Cath. (5-3) 12.825, 7. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (6-2) 12.2375, 8. Richwood North Union (5-3) 12.2064, 9. Northwood (8-0) 11.5344, 10. Beachwood (6-2) 10.7125, 11. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-3) 7.525, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (5-3) 7.2475

Region 19 – 1. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-0) 17.4125, 2. Wheelersburg (5-3) 16.025, 3. Ironton (7-1) 14.5375, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (7-1) 13.45, 5. Portsmouth (7-1) 12.0625, 6. Minford (6-2) 11.375, 7. Wellston (6-2) 9.775, 8. Oak Hill (4-4) 9.7375, 9. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-3) 9.4646, 10. Chesapeake (4-4) 7.5125, 11. Johnstown-Monroe (4-4) 7.225, 12. Proctorville Fairland (4-4) 6.3794

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Taft (7-1) 16.2875, 2. Springfield Shawnee (7-1) 15.8491, 3. West Jefferson (7-1) 14.95, 4. West Liberty-Salem (7-1) 14.2125, 5. Cin. Summit Country Day (7-0) 12.6977, 6. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-2) 11.975, 7. Cin. Madeira (6-2) 9.75, 8. Springfield Greenon (6-2) 9.3375, 9. Middletown Madison (5-3) 9.0625, 10. Blanchester (4-4) 8.725, 11. Cin. Mariemont (6-2) 8.075, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-4) 7.5625

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (8-0) 16.8668, 2. New Middletown Springfield (8-0) 16.7375, tie-3. Mogadore (7-1) 16.1, tie-3. Glouster Trimble (8-0) 16.1, 5. Dalton (7-1) 12.675, 6. Salineville Southern (8-0) 11.7375, 7. Columbiana (5-3) 11.6625, 8. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-1) 11.2125, 9. Brookfield (6-2) 10.5, 10. Lore City Buckeye Trail (6-2) 8.775, 11. Nelsonville-York (5-3) 8.4375, 12. Belpre (5-3) 7.225

Region 22 – 1. Collins Western Reserve (7-1) 14.1, 2. Attica Seneca East (7-1) 13.9625, 3. Howard East Knox (8-0) 13.625, 4. Galion Northmor (7-1) 12.975, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 9.425, 6. Sullivan Black River (5-3) 9.4125, 7. Wellington (5-3) 7.7, 8. Carey (3-5) 7.3625, 9. Ashland Crestview (6-2) 7.175, 10. Creston Norwayne (3-5) 6.55, 11. Centerburg (5-3) 6.3375, 12. Bucyrus (4-4) 5.2375

Region 23 – 1. Coldwater (7-1) 17.1, 2. Lima Central Cath. (7-1) 16.767, 3. Anna (7-1) 16.7, 4. Liberty Center (7-1) 16.025, 5. Archbold (7-1) 14.7875, 6. Minster (7-1) 14.0125, 7. Harrod Allen East (7-1) 13.475, 8. Gibsonburg (8-0) 11.6913, 9. Sherwood Fairview (7-1) 11.6, 10. Spencerville (5-3) 10.6375, 11. Columbus Grove (5-3) 9.0375, 12. Hicksville (4-4) 6.9375

Region 24 – 1. Chillicothe Southeastern (8-0) 14.75, 2. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-1) 14.0375, 3. Frankfort Adena (7-1) 12.4125, 4. Grandview Hts. (6-2) 11.525, 5. Covington (6-2) 11.0875, 6. Milford Center Fairbanks (6-2) 9.8, 7. Worthington Christian (6-2) 9.6187, 8. Arcanum (7-1) 9.4, 9. Mechanicsburg (7-1) 9.3875, 10. Lucasville Valley (5-3) 7.8625, 11. Miamisburg Day. Christian (6-2) 7.3355, 12. Cin. Deer Park (5-3) 7.3314

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Lucas (7-1) 14.025, 2. Toronto (6-2) 11.45, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-1) 11.2319, 4. Independence (6-2) 11.0625, 5. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2) 10.9125, 6. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-3) 10.7, 7. McDonald (5-3) 7.75, 8. Lowellville (6-2) 7.0309, 9. Wellsville (5-3) 6.975, 10. Malvern (4-4) 6.358, 11. Newbury (5-3) 5.8112, 12. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-5) 5.5612

Region 26 – 1. McComb (8-0) 12.35, 2. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-2) 11.95, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (7-1) 11.6723, 4. Leipsic (7-1) 11.55, 5. Arlington (6-2) 9.3, 6. Edon (5-3) 8.625, 7. Sycamore Mohawk (5-3) 8.4, 8. Edgerton (6-2) 7.95, 9. Convoy Crestview (4-4) 6.1, 10. Arcadia (4-4) 6.0625, 11. Plymouth (6-2) 4.4375, 12. Pandora-Gilboa (3-5) 4.3875

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1) 14.95, 2. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-1) 11.0238, 3. Shadyside (5-3) 10.346, 4. Waterford (6-2) 9.9722, 5. Newark Cath. (5-3) 9.425, 6. New Matamoras Frontier (7-1) 8.5521, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (7-1) 7.6501, 8. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (6-2) 7.0189, 9. Reedsville Eastern (6-2) 6.875, 10. Racine Southern (5-3) 5.3548, 11. Hannibal River (4-4) 5.2708, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-4) 4.0625

Region 28 – 1. Hamilton New Miami (7-0) 12.3945, 2. Fort Loramie (7-1) 11.6875, 3. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-2) 10.5625, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 9.3151, 5. New Bremen (6-2) 8.9, 6. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-2) 8.1352, 7. Lima Perry (5-3) 7.95, 8. Dola Hardin Northern (6-2) 7.7375, 9. Union City Mississinawa Valley (5-3) 6.925, 10. DeGraff Riverside (4-4) 6.8625, 11. Lockland (5-3) 6.4514, 12. Ansonia (4-4) 5.45