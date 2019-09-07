Watch: JFK’s offense finds its groove against Valley Christian

After just seven points in week one, JFK's offense came to life in week two

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a game played on the new turf at Liberty High School, Warren JFK’s offense came to life in a 42-6 victory over Valley Christian Friday night.

The Eagles’ offense managed only seven points in week one in a 7-6 victory.

Warren JFK will host Garfield in week three.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

