STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK topped Lake Center Christian 5-4 in thrilling fashion in the Division IV District Final on Thursday at Cene Park.

Tied at four in the bottom of the 7th inning, JFK’s Michael Mauro singled to right.

Gavin Shrum raced around third base, slid down halfway home, then got back up, and danced around the catcher to touch home plate to score the game-winner in a walk-off fashion.

Shrum scored a pair of runs in the win. He also pitched six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts.

Alex DeSalvo went 2-3 with a run scored. Caleb Hadley went 1-2 with 2 RBI’s and a run scored. Michael Mauro also went 2-3 with an RBI.

Quinn Meola went 1-3 with an RBI for the Eagles.

JFK improves to 17-5 on the season. The Eagles advance to face No. 1 seeded Jerome Hillsdale in the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Gilmour Academy.