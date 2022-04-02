WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Caleb Hadley and Freddy Bolchalk combined to toss a one-hit shutout as JFK’s baseball team defeated Garfield, 3-0.

Hadley struck out 7 batters in four innings. Bolchalk came in to relieve Hadley in the fifth inning and recorded the final nine outs. The freshman closed out his afternoon with four strikeouts.

Hadley also belted a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Senior Gavin Shrum scored twice and had a pair of hits including a double.

Tyler Bortz had the G-Men’s lone hit, a double.

Lenny Veccia started the game for Garfield, threw five innings and allowed just three earned runs.