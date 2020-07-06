JFK tabs Zekkour as girls’ basketball coach

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sean Zekkour has been named the girls’ head varsity basketball coach at Warren JFK. “I definitely see JFK as a place where I can put down roots,” says Zekkour. “(A place) where I can coach for a very long time. I want to be a part of a great community that has such tradition as JFK does.”

Zekkour was an assistant on Rosanne Scott’s Westminster Titans’ basketball staff for the past two seasons.

“I believe that I’m going to bring a lot of optimism, high energy and love for the game of basketball to the program as a whole,” Zekkour states. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with some great basketball minds over the years, and really studying and learning the game as much as I can. People like coach (Justin) Magestro, coach (Keith) Gunther, coach (John) Cullen, and Todd Rowe have really helped me grow throughout my career. Coach (Rosanne) Scott gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to coach under her at Westminster. That was an experience that has really helped prepare me for this next step.”

“My philosophy is to work harder,” Zekkour says. “To become a better person, student, or athlete today than you were yesterday. When you strive to make improvements on yourself daily then I believe it leads down a path where you will find more success and happiness in life.”