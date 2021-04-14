JFK shuts out Western Reserve Academy

The Eagles' top five batters in the order finished with 12 hits

HUDSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy finished with 15 hits as the Eagles blanked Western Reserve Academy on the road, 14-0.

Alex DeSalvo, Gavin Shrum and Caleb Hadley each had three base hits. Shrum and Hadley closed out the contest with four RBIs apiece. Cam Hollobaugh had a double and a triple.

JFK’s top five hitters in the lineup went 12 for 16 (.750 BA) with 12 runs scored.

On the mound, Hadley was the winning pitcher, having gone the first three innings of a two-hit ball. Nico Ciminero closed out the game by tossing the final two and allowing just one hit.

The Eagles will visit Liberty on Thursday.

The Pioneers will play Cleveland Central Catholic this Monday at home at 5 p.m.