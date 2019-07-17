JFK seeks another deep run in playoffs

Warren JFK has won 12 playoff games within the last 4 years - which accounts for 34% of their post-season victories (12 of 35)

Coach Bayuk’s bunch has eyes on their 5th straight playoff appearance

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since coach Bayuk took over the JFK program – he has seen the Eagles win a State Championship (2016), play in the Regional title game three times (2015, 2016, 2018) and advance to the post-season in each of the past three years. This all has taken place at a school accustomed to winning which hadn’t won a playoff game in seven years (2008-14) prior to their current streak. Expectations are on the rise in Warren as Kennedy appears ready to compete for another deep run in the playoffs.

Warren JFK Eagles

Head Coach: Jeff Bayuk, 6th season at JFK (38-23)

2018 record (NCL White): 7-6 (4-1), 2nd place

Five Key Points

1.Eagles have competed in 12 playoff games over the last 4 years (9-3)

2.JFK is seeking their 5th straight playoff appearance. That feat has been accomplished two other times in school history (1988-94; 2003-07)

3.Last year – JFK started the season 1-4. They were outscored by an average of 32.2 points per game. Over their last 5 regular season games, the Eagles outscored the opposition on average by 33.8 to 7.2 and won 4 of their remaining 5 to advance to week 11.

4.JFK has won 3 of their last 12 road contests.

5.Eagles are seeking their 5th straight season opening win on August 30 when they welcome Champion.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 26.1 (23rd in Area)

…Senior signal caller Christian Marantis is back as he’ll have plenty of playmakers in the fold as Jordan Edmondson, Cameron Hollobaugh, Jesse Likens as well as Savone Williamson and Nick Fordeley return. However, the offense will be without their 225-pound running back Isaac Hadley – who was named to the Third-Team All-State.

A pair of senior linemen return – Earl Hill and Scott Mintus – to anchor the offensive front for coach Bayuk. The Eagles offense has averaged at least 20-points per game in each of the last 8 years.

Defense

Scoring Defense: 26.5 (37th in Area)

…Third-year starters LB Cameron Hollobaugh and DB Jesse Likens will help guide the defense this fall. Nick Fordeley and Savone Williamson return in the secondary as does Jordan Edmondson – who is one of the most versatile players in the area as he can play both linebacker and cover the safety spot.

A grouping of sophomores will be expected to play a big role this coming season in linebacker Eddie Kiernan as well as cornerbacks Alex Desalvo and #6 Gavin Shrum.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – Champion

Sept. 7 – at Valley Christian

Sept. 14 – Girard

Sept. 21 – Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 27 – Trimble

Oct. 4 – at Campbell Memorial

Oct. 11 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Oct. 19 – Gilmour Academy

Oct. 25 – Cleveland Central Catholic

Nov. 2 – at Villa Angela-St. Joseph