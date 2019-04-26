JFK improves to 12-3; Eagles soar
Gavin Shrum & Alex Hernandez each had 3 hits
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gavin Shrum and Alex Hernandez each had 3 hits and scored twice in JFK’s 19-9 win over Mooney. Hernandez drove in 3 runs. Isaac Hadley was walked 3 times and had a single while scoring 4 runs and driving in another 4. Cameron Hollobaugh had the team’s lone extra base hit (double).
Mooney featured three batters who finished with multiple hits – Jordan Sheehan, AJ Pepperney, and Dominic Yozwiak – all had 2 base hits. Sheehan and Pepperney both drove in 3 runs. On Saturday, the Cardinals are scheduled to play both Benedictine and St. Edward at Cene Park.
JFK (12-3) will host Campbell Memorial tomorrow at 7 pm.
