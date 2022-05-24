STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Defending state champion Warren JFK blanked Lisbon 8-0 in the Division IV District Semifinals at Cene Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Freshman pitcher Freddy Bolchalk tossed a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts in the win.

Gavin Shrum went 2-4 with three RBIs for Kennedy. Aidan Rossi went 3-4 with an RBI in the win for the Eagles. Michael Mauro also drove in a run.

Lisbon’s season comes to an end with a record of 6-9.

Warren JFK improves to 16-5 on the season. The Eagles advance to face Lake Center Christian in the Division IV District Final on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Cene Park.