JFK crushes Aquinas behind Hollobaugh's bat

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Cameron Hollobaugh finished a double shy of the cycle in JFK’s 10-1 win at St. Thomas Aquinas this evening. Hollobaugh closed out his day by going 4 for 5 with 3 runs scored and driving in 3 runs himself. Hollobaugh also began the game pitching as he threw 3 innings, striking out 1, and allowing 3 hits. Gavin Shrum came in relief to throw the next 3 1/3 as he struck out 3 and permitted a single hit. Jordan Edmondson, the Eagles’ lead off hitter, scored twice and had 2 singles while stealing a pair of bases as well.

The Eagles will be back in action at home against Mooney at 5 pm on Thursday.

A trip to Strasburg Franklin on Thursday awaits the Knights at 5 pm.

