WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren G. Harding quarterback Dalys Jett combined for more than 2,000 total yards and 34 touchdowns in just his junior season last year, and while he does have one of the coolest names in all of football, Jett wants something specific to come to mind when you hear his name.

“I think I’m just ready to show, like, a different, like, animal this year, a different type of competitor,” Jett said.

Now, heading into his senior season for the Raiders, Jett is ready to takeoff.

“We’re expecting him to lead us on and off the field, on offense and on defense.” Harding head coach Steve Arnold said.

“I want it to be known. Like when you see me, you know that I’m competing, I’m working my butt off,” Jett said.

Coach Arnold and his staff, are ready to see the growth from the returning Warren Harding QB, out on the field.

“I think his confidence is very high right now. It’s not an arrogance. It’s a confidence where he knows he’s the leader of the team and especially the offense and he’s going to be asked to make plays and make plays for other guys as well,” Arnold said.

Along with plenty of other pieces returning up front, like senior lineman Cayden Murphy, clearing the way for junior running back Ryan Powell, who averaged almost 7-yards-per-carry as a sophomore and now will be the featured back.

“The sky is the limit for [Powell],” Arnold said. “Now he has to go and be productive this year because he burst onto the scene last year. Now people know about him. It’s a little bit different. You know, when you at the top of the opposing team scouting report.

After a summer of preparations, practices and not a lot of real live action, these three are set on returning Warren’s winning tradition, in front of the home crowd.

“It’s loud, it’s exciting, it’s just unreal, like something you really wanna see a lot of places,” Murphy said.

“I mean, it just hits to you, it’s a very exciting moment for anybody to play on a Friday night” Powell said.

“Even playing in it, like, more surreal. Like, during during warm ups and stuff, I don’t even feel like I’m alive during that time there’s just so much, it’s just a different type of atmosphere on game night,” Jett said.