Jenkins leads Mooney past East Palestine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney gets over the .500-mark after their 55-35 victory tonight over East Palestine. The Cardinals improve to 12-11 as they’ll travel to Columbiana to face the EOAC champion Columbiana Clippers (18-4) in the Salem Sectional Final.

Devon Jenkins led all scorers with 25 points for Mooney. Mick Hergenrother  also tallied 8 points.

East Palestine fell for the 12th consecutive game as their season ends at 3-20. Jonathan Bertovitch scores 18 points tonight on 2 three-pointers and a pair at the free throw line.

