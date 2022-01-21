CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview fell to Jefferson, 61-60. The Falcons trailed 50-39 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Bulldogs 22-10 over the final eight minutes.

The Bulldogs had won four of their previous five games before Friday night’s setback.

Lakeview was led by Colton Maiorca, who led the team with 19 points after connecting on three three-pointers. Senior Nate Fox has scored in double figures in each of his nine games this season after registering 13 points Friday night. Fox has also made multiple three-pointers in seven of his last eight games. Aidan Popovich added 12.

Lakeview (5-8, 2-5) is set to travel to Girard on Tuesday.

The Falcons featured a pair of players who scored more than 20 points — Bobby Ray (23) and John Castrilla (22). Jefferson, as a team, connected on nine three-point shots.

Jefferson (8-3, 6-2) will play at Niles on Monday.