Jefferson joins NE8; hopes to end 18-game losing skid

Coach Ed Rankin begins his 2nd season at the helm of Falcon football

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Falcons are seeking to end their 18-game losing streak which began on September 8, 2017. During that stretch, Jefferson has allowed 12 opponents to score 40-points or more. The offense has failed to tally 21-points in any of those 18 matchups.

Coach Rankin expects his group to compete for a Northeast 8 championship, “It’ll be a challenge, but we believe in each other and will be battling to achieve those goals. We played many young freshmen and sophomores last season and took some lumps, but those guys are all back bigger and stronger. Our seniors are determined to end their careers as winners on the field.”

Jefferson Falcons

Head Coach: Ed Rankin, 2nd season (0-10)

2018 record (AAC White): 0-10 (0-6), 7th place

Five Key Points

1.Jefferson is looking to avoid their first back-to-back-to-back losing seasons since 2007-10 (4 years).

2.Over their 18 game losing streak, Jefferson has been outscored by an average of 44.5 to 6.6.

3.With the move to the Northeast 8 Conference, Falcons were a member of the All-American Conference for the last 7 years (2012-18). Jefferson accumulated a 37.8% winning percentage during that time in league play (17-28).

4.Jefferson has advanced to the playoffs just once in school history (1999).

5.The last year the Falcons had a 1000-yard passer and a 1000-yard rusher in the same season was in 2014 (Lucas Hitchcock – 1887 yards passing; Jeremiah Knight – 1317 yards rushing)

Offense

Returning Starters: 8

Scoring Offense: 5.4

Rushing Offense: 100.0

Passing Offense: 9.6

Total Offense: 109.6

…Danny Bruckman ran for almost 500-yards as a sophomore with a trio of freshmen upfront paving his way. The junior is considered to be a fierce runner who’s dependable per his coach. “He has a heart of a lion and believes we can beat anyone,” states Rankin. Last year, Bruckman gained 424 yards rushing (5 TDs).

Austin Schmidt is healthy again as he’ll compete for the starting quarterback position. Schmidt is looking to replace Colt Edgar (86 yards passing, 174 yards rushing) and Tyler Messenger under center. Rankin says, “He’s a big, physical runner – has a knack for making plays – he’s matured as a leader and now stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He’ll be hard to bring down.”

Receivers Asa Collins and Austin Jones both return on the outside. Freshman Wade Woodworth appears to be a promising prospect for the Falcons – who played fullback last year for the junior high team.

Johnnie Eckart and Mason Pawlowski will be looked upon to anchor the offensive line. “Coaches will look to get our playmakers the ball,” indicates coach Rankin. “We have 4 to 5 guys who can make plays. We’ll rely on them to move the ball. We need to develop our young and inexperienced offensive line.”



Defense

Returning Starters: 10

Scoring Defense: 45.0

…The Falcons return almost everyone on the defensive side of the ball. The strength may be up the middle with Johnnie Eckart at defensive tackle, Jacob Sabo (46 tackles, 5 TFL) and Cole Pawlowski at linebacker as well as Austin Jones (27 tackles) at the free safety position.

“All four have had a strong offseason,” points out Rankin. “Jacob sets the tone for our defense. He plays with smarts and a fanatical attitude. Elsewhere, Asa Collins is a proto-type 4-3 defensive end at 6’2 and 200 pounds. David Thompson is a first-year senior who had a strong offseason. He’s tall and athletic and will contribute along the defensive line. Austin Schmidt will be counted on to bring pressure to the opposing quarterback. Jesse Moore and Braydn Campbell both had a tremendous offseason. They’ll contribute somewhere on the field. Danny Bruckman will be counted on to play at cornerback. Freshman Grant Hitchcock will compete for the nickel defensive back. He’ll also be our kicker this fall.”

Schedule

Aug. 29 – at Grand Valley

Sept. 6 – at Geneva

Sept. 13 – Edgewood

Sept. 20 – Niles

Sept. 27 – at Hubbard

Oct. 4 – Struthers

Oct. 11 – at South Range

Oct. 18 – Poland

Oct. 25 – at Girard

Nov. 1 – Lakeview