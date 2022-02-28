HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Jefferson tops LaBrae in overtime, 72-69, to advance in the Division III tournament.

Brock Bean led all scorers with 20 points. Number 2 connected on four 3-point baskets. Bobby Ray scored 4 of his 19 points in the extra session. The Falcons, as a team, shot 71.4% from the foul line (10-14) and made six three-point baskets.

LaBrae started the game on an 11-2 run and led at halftime, 33-27.

But Jefferson would get back into the game in the 3rd quarter, outscoring LaBrae 22-13 to take the lead.

Devin Carter led the Vikings with 18 points. Tre’Von Drake tallied 17 while Blake Kahnell finished with 16 points.

The Vikings’ season comes to an end at 16-6.

Jefferson will now play the winner of the Tuesday matchup with Campbell Memorial and Cardinal on Friday in the District Championship.