JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland falls to Jefferson, 47-44, on the road to drop to 2-4.

The Bulldogs were led by Danny Nittoli and JP Genova, who each scored 13 points apiece.

Next up for Poland is another conference-road game on Friday, this time at Hubbard.

Jefferson was paced by Joe DeGeorge, who finished with a game-high 17 points.

The Falcons earned their second win in three tries. Jefferson will take on Lakeview on Friday.