Jeff Bayuk steps down as Warren JFK head football coach

Bayuk led the Eagles to five straight playoff appearances, and the 2016 Division VII State Championship

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran Jeff Bayuk has stepped down after six seasons as head football coach at Warren JFK.

He led the Eagles to a record of 47-27, with five straight playoff appearances, one Regional Championship and the 2016 Division VII State Championship.



In a published statement from Warren JFK High School, Bayuk said:

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Kennedy family, and I will treasure the memories and relationships that I have made during my stay here.”

Bayuk previously served as head football coach at Canfield, Hubbard, and Campbell.

For his career, Bayuk has amassed a record of 202-121.