Jeff Bayuk steps down as Warren JFK head football coach

Bayuk led the Eagles to five straight playoff appearances, and the 2016 Division VII State Championship

The longtime head coach previews the upcoming season for the Eagles.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran Jeff Bayuk has stepped down after six seasons as head football coach at Warren JFK.

He led the Eagles to a record of 47-27, with five straight playoff appearances, one Regional Championship and the 2016 Division VII State Championship.

In a published statement from Warren JFK High School, Bayuk said:

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Kennedy family, and I will treasure the memories and relationships that I have made during my stay here.”

Bayuk previously served as head football coach at Canfield, Hubbard, and Campbell.
For his career, Bayuk has amassed a record of 202-121.

