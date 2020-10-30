Jeckavitch’s set to lead Wilmington’s girls this season

Wilmington Greyhounds

Coach: Mike Jeckavitch

2019-20 Record: 4-18 (0-10, Region 4)

Returning Starters: Senior – Sydnee Ward

…In his first-year as the girls’ head coach Mike Jeckavitch (who was the head coach of the boys’ team) indicates that he expects “to compete for thirty-two minutes each and every night. We will be a scrappy, hard-nosed bunch. We plan on controlling the tempo on offense and valuing the basketball by cutting down on turnovers and bad shot selection.”

With four seniors graduating last spring, Sydnee Ward is the lone starter back in the mix this winter. Ward played in every game a season ago and averaged 4.0 points.

“Growing the program not only in numbers but as well as competing in games will be huge for the Wilmington girls program overall,” says Jeckavitch.

2020-21 Schedule

Wilmington

Dec. 11 – at Karns City Tournament

Dec. 12 – at Karns City Tournament

Dec. 14 – Commodore Perry

Dec. 16 – Union

Dec. 17 – at Hickory

Dec. 18 – at Portersville Christian

Dec. 22 – at Mercer

Dec. 23 – Jamestown

Dec. 28 – at Shenango Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Shenango Tournament

Jan. 7 – at Titusville

Jan. 14 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 20 – at Union

Jan. 21 – Sharon

Jan. 25 – at Lakeview

Jan. 29 – Greenville

Feb. 1 – Titusville

Feb. 4 – Sharpsville

Feb. 8 – at Sharon

Feb. 11 – Lakeview

Feb. 13 – at Laurel

Feb. 15 – at Greenville