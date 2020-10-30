Jeckavitch’s set to lead Wilmington’s girls this season

Wilmington Greyhounds
Coach: Mike Jeckavitch
2019-20 Record: 4-18 (0-10, Region 4)
Returning Starters: Senior – Sydnee Ward
…In his first-year as the girls’ head coach Mike Jeckavitch (who was the head coach of the boys’ team) indicates that he expects “to compete for thirty-two minutes each and every night. We will be a scrappy, hard-nosed bunch. We plan on controlling the tempo on offense and valuing the basketball by cutting down on turnovers and bad shot selection.”
With four seniors graduating last spring, Sydnee Ward is the lone starter back in the mix this winter. Ward played in every game a season ago and averaged 4.0 points.
“Growing the program not only in numbers but as well as competing in games will be huge for the Wilmington girls program overall,” says Jeckavitch.
2020-21 Schedule
Wilmington
Dec. 11 – at Karns City Tournament
Dec. 12 – at Karns City Tournament
Dec. 14 – Commodore Perry
Dec. 16 – Union
Dec. 17 – at Hickory
Dec. 18 – at Portersville Christian
Dec. 22 – at Mercer
Dec. 23 – Jamestown
Dec. 28 – at Shenango Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Shenango Tournament
Jan. 7 – at Titusville
Jan. 14 – at Sharpsville
Jan. 20 – at Union
Jan. 21 – Sharon
Jan. 25 – at Lakeview
Jan. 29 – Greenville
Feb. 1 – Titusville
Feb. 4 – Sharpsville
Feb. 8 – at Sharon
Feb. 11 – Lakeview
Feb. 13 – at Laurel
Feb. 15 – at Greenville