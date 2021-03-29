Jazz run win streak to 6 games with 114-75 win over Cavs

The Jazz rolled past the Cavaliers 114-75 Monday night.

by: MATTHEW COLES - Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince (12) looks on in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, March 29, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 17 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to their sixth straight win, a 114-75 victory over Cleveland.

Mike Conley contributed 18 points for the Jazz, who have won 20 straight at home after dropping their first two home games of the season.

Collin Sexton scored 20 points and Darius Garland had 18 for the Cavs.

