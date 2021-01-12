CLEVELAND (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and the Utah Jazz rolled to a 117-87 win over the injury-depleted Cleveland Cavaliers, wrapping up their six-game road trip.
Utah was scheduled to play Wednesday at Washington, but the NBA postponed the game because the Wizards do not have the minimum eight available players.
Jordan Clarkson had 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points for the Jazz, who made 24 3-pointers.
Cedi Osman paced Cleveland with 17 points and six assists. Rookie forward Isaac Okoro and Damyean Dotson had 11 points apiece for the Cavaliers, who failed to score 100 for the ninth straight game and have lost three in a row.
Jazz end shortened trip with 117-87 win over depleted Cavs
