Jason Kokrak fires opening-round 74 at The Open, in contention to play the weekend in Northern Ireland

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak made his British Open debut last year, but missed the cut at Carnoustie. This year, he’s hoping to make the weekend.

Kokrak put himself in contention at Royal Portrush Golf Club after shooting a 3-over 74 in round one. He was one of the early tee times Thursday morning in Northern Ireland, and started his round with a birdie on the second hole.

Kokrak went out in 37 after two bogeys on the 7th and 9th holes. He came in with a 37 on his back nine as well following bogeys on the 10th and 18th holes.

Kokrak is currently ranked 48th on the 2019 PGA Tour money list, but is still in pursuit of his first PGA Tour win.