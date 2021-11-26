Jarry, Pens keep Isles winless in new arena, 1-0

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Kasperi Kapanen (42) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the New York Islanders in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, Kasperi Kapanen scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept the depleted New York Islanders winless at their new arena with a 1-0 victory.

Pittsburgh won its fifth straight, with Jarry driving the hot streak. His shaky play cost the Penguins in a six-game first-round playoff loss to the Islanders in May, but he’s allowed two goals over his last five starts and is 5-1-1 on the road this season.

Kapanen took a pass from captain Sidney Crosby and rifled a high shot from the left faceoff circle past goalie Ilya Sorokin at 16:41 of the second period for his fifth of the season.