AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jamell James had four touchdown runs Friday night including scores from 59 and 64 yards away in a 48-18 victory over Canton McKinley.

D.J. Williams also chipped in two touchdown runs for the Falcons in the game.

Watch the video above for extended highlights.

Austintown Fitch will visit Ursuline in week four.