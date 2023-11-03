BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Having just lost the lead in the fourth quarter, West Branch’s Joey Jackson returned a kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown to give the lead back to the Warriors for good Friday night in a 31-28 victory over Streetsboro.
#4 West Branch improves to 11-1 on the season while #5 Streetsboro falls to 10-2.
The Warriors advance to the Division IV, Region 13 semifinal next week against #1 Canton South who beat #9 Buchtel.
The Warriors trailed 7-0 after the first quarter but found the endzone immediately in the second quarter when Beau Alazaus found Jeremiah Thomas for a touchdown.
A Boston Mulinix touchdown run would give the Warriors their first lead later in the quarter, 14-7.
Thomas’ second touchdown of the quarter would help the Warriors take a lead into halftime, 21-14.
A long Rockets touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Streetsboro a short-lived 28-24 lead before the Johnson kick return put the Warriors back in the driver’s seat for good.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.