BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Having just lost the lead in the fourth quarter, West Branch’s Joey Jackson returned a kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown to give the lead back to the Warriors for good Friday night in a 31-28 victory over Streetsboro.

#4 West Branch improves to 11-1 on the season while #5 Streetsboro falls to 10-2.

The Warriors advance to the Division IV, Region 13 semifinal next week against #1 Canton South who beat #9 Buchtel.

The Warriors trailed 7-0 after the first quarter but found the endzone immediately in the second quarter when Beau Alazaus found Jeremiah Thomas for a touchdown.

A Boston Mulinix touchdown run would give the Warriors their first lead later in the quarter, 14-7.

Thomas’ second touchdown of the quarter would help the Warriors take a lead into halftime, 21-14.

A long Rockets touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Streetsboro a short-lived 28-24 lead before the Johnson kick return put the Warriors back in the driver’s seat for good.