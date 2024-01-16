BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple West Branch players reached double-digits as the team dominated Columbiana, 74-47.

West Branch took the lead early, posting a 19 point lead by the end of the first, with help from Joey Jackson, who hit four consecutive shots.

West Branch’s Jaxon Robb scored 19 points, Jackson had 18, and Gavin Gregory and Cooper Anderson both scored nine.

On Columbiana, Seth Struhurik lead the Clippers in scoring with 12 points and Ian Less was right behind him with 9 points.

Next, Columbiana plays Lisbon in our Game of the Week, Thursday, Jan. 19, while West Branch also plays Thursday facing off against Minerva.