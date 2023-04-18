NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Aaren Romigh hurled a no-hitter in Jackson-Milton’s 6-0 win over Lowellville.

Romigh struck out 12 Rockets, permitting one walk and hitting one batter.

Billy Sloan and Owen McDevitt each doubled for the Blue Jays. Sloan collected three stolen bases and McDevitt finished by driving in three runs.

The Rockets’ pitching tandem of Brady Bunofsky (3 IP, 3 hits) and Dylan Okular (3 IP, 1 hit) only allowed four base hits this evening.

Lowellville will welcome Jackson-Milton Wednesday at 5 p.m.