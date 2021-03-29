Jackson-Milton wins opener; Prozy pitches shutout

Frankie Prozy struck out six batters in five innings

Jackson-Milton Blue Jays High School Baseball

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Frankie Prozy pitched five innings of shutout ball as Jackson-Milton topped Badger, 13-0. Prozy struck out six Braves for the win.

Billy Sloan finished with three hits. Gavin Sahli closed out his day with two hits, including a double.

On Wednesday, the Blue Jays will begin their MVAC Scarlet Tier schedule with a meeting against rival-Western Reserve.

The Braves featured a pair of batters who had two hits – Bradley Hamilton and Timothy Steh.

Badger will face Mineral Ridge on Tuesday at home.

