Jackson-Milton wins opener; Prozy pitches shutout

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Frankie Prozy pitched five innings of shutout ball as Jackson-Milton topped Badger, 13-0. Prozy struck out six Braves for the win.
Billy Sloan finished with three hits. Gavin Sahli closed out his day with two hits, including a double.
On Wednesday, the Blue Jays will begin their MVAC Scarlet Tier schedule with a meeting against rival-Western Reserve.
The Braves featured a pair of batters who had two hits – Bradley Hamilton and Timothy Steh.
Badger will face Mineral Ridge on Tuesday at home.