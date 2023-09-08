MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a battle of unbeatens Friday night as conference play opens up in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier. Mineral Ridge plays host to fellow unbeaten Jackson-Milton.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Jays got on the board first with a Cayden Mitchell touchdown run.
Ian Erb then answered with two touchdown runs of his own, to give the Rams a 13-7 lead going into the locker room.
Aiden Stanke’s touchdown late in the third quarter brought the lead back to the Blue Jays, 14-13.
Jackson-Milton currently leads 14-13 late in the third quarter as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Jackson-Milton (3-0) will host McDonald in week five. Mineral Ridge (3-0) will play host to Waterloo.
