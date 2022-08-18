LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jackson-Milton Blue Jays battle the Leetonia Bears in a Thursday night week one matchup.
Jackson-Milton currently leads 54-0 in the fourth quarter as of the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Jackson-Milton will host Newton Falls in week two. Leetonia will visit Martins Ferry.
